Armed Robbery, Cowboy Jack's, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say an armed robber walked into Cowboy Jack’s in downtown Minneapolis Saturday morning and took an unknown amount of money.

According to investigators, the man robbed the bar and grill on North 5th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Though there were employees present, no one was injured during the incident. The robber acted alone.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating. No additional information is available at this time.

