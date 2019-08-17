



A cross country star’s collegiate dreams were drastically changed in an instant after a car crash on Aug. 1 in Forest Lake. Eighteen-year-old Jesse Overland survived, but was seriously hurt when a truck T-boned her car as she was turning into her driveway.

The day of the crash, Overland was sent to the ICU at North Memorial Hospital with 12 broken ribs, a broken clavicle, collapsed lungs, and a fractured pelvis.

She is a Forest Lake High School graduate, where she was a statewide competitive cross country runner.

“I’m committed to St. Cloud State. I was going to run there, now I can’t,” said Overland.

She will not run for the Huskies her freshman year, but hopes to recover and run her sophomore fall semester.

“I survived this for a reason. I should be able to bounce back,” she said.

On Monday there will be a fundraiser for Overland at the Famous Dave’s in Forest Lake. It is open to the public from 4 to 9 p.m. Twenty percent of all bills from that night will go to the Overland family to assist with medical bills. There will also be a silent auction.

The family tells us no one has been arrested in the crash. WCCO reached out to law enforcement, but have not heard back.

Jesse Overland also has a GoFundMe page for people to donate.