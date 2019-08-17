Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The 5th annual Dachshund Dash was held Saturday morning in New Brighton, and the money raised benefits a good cause.
More than 20 wiener dogs raced as their owners helped fundraise to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
Event organizers say the event grows every year with more money being raised each time it is held. All proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
While it’s fun for the racers, residents at Brightondale Senior Campus assisted living love it even more.
“The residents look forward to this all the time. Even the ones with memory loss are asking every day, ‘When’s the dog races, when’s the dog races?’ So it’s a really fun event for them,” said Amy House, director of memory care at Brightondale.
Thanks to a previous event this summer, Brightondale Senior Campus already raised $3,200. The goal after Saturday’s race was to hit $5,000.
