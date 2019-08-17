SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for several Minnesota counties until 1:00 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tree intentionally placed on Mendota Heights Road at Huber Drive caught the attention of police early Saturday morning. In a Facebook post, the Mendota Heights Police Department said an officer was driving behind an SUV around 1 a.m. Saturday when the SUV ran over the tree.

Witnesses say three teenagers were walking through yards nearby.

Police are warning teenagers and their parents that pranks like this could be deadly.


