MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Though most Minnesotans are seeing sunny skies Saturday morning, there is a chance for stronger thunderstorms later in the day.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the southwestern and west central parts of the state will have a chance for storms by late Saturday evening.

As we head through the evening into overnight Saturday, there is a line of storms forecasted to develop. The storms shouldn’t impact the Twin Cities until around midnight or later. There is a possibility for a few stray storms before then, but the severe weather threat comes in through the overnight.

The low Saturday night in the Twin Cities is 65 as heavier thunderstorms develop.

Northern Minnesota through the heart of the Twin Cities is in the lowest threat level for severe weather. As the storms push east, many should weaken.

Southwestern and west central Minnesota have slight and enhanced threats for severe weather overnight with the main impacts being damaging wind and hail, but a tornado could potentially pop up in the evening.

By the overnight hours as storms move through, there could be localized heavy rain.

On Sunday morning, there will be a chance for more showers followed by a drying trend with brighter skies and cooler air.

Humidity returns Monday with lots of sunshine, isolated storms are possible Tuesday and there will be a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. When the Minnesota State Fair starts, Augustyniak says he isn’t seeing an extreme heat in store for the week.