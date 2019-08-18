  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Heavy rains have caused a portion of Kings Highway in south Minneapolis to close. The road is closed between 40th and 38th Streets on the north side of Lakewood Cemetery.

One vehicle remains submerged under the water with just the roof of the car appearing from the flooded street.

This area tends to see flooding from time to time.

