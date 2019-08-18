Comments
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says no one was seriously hurt after a driver swerved for a bear cub, hitting another vehicle head-on Saturday afternoon.
According to authorities, 30-year-old Joseph Seppala was driving a Ford F-150 west on Highway 2 near Floodwood when a bear cub ran out into the road. Seppala swerved for the cub, crossing the center line and hitting a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 45-year-old Brett Mckinney. Mckinney and his two passengers, Jody Mckinney, 46, and Taylor Mckinney, 9, were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Essentia Health in Duluth.
Seppala was uninjured.
