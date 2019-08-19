Comments
Title: Assignment Editor
Department: News
Date: 8/19/2019
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Deadline-oriented news junkie with strong editorial skills.
- Storyteller who confirms what happened and then digs into the “how” and “why” to create context and meaning out of facts.
- Assign and manage news crews, assignments and story development across all platforms.
- Own, file and track all data requests.
- Assist with day-to-day story research and investigation using digital research insights to push the news cycle forward.
- Generate story ideas and enterprise reporting.
- Develop a pool of contacts and sources to help us break news on digital first.
- Coordinate coverage with CBS News and network affiliates.
- Take in live and recorded feeds from crews in the field.
- Monitor phones, emails and vet news tips.
- Other duties as assigned by news management.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Strong news judgment as well as communication and organizational skills.
- Ability to thrive under pressure, attacking deadlines and decisions calmly and swiftly.
- Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work with a diverse staff.
- Experience with databases, Microsoft Windows including Outlook, iNews, as well as Social Media.
- Must be available to work any shift required in a 24/7 newsroom including weekends and evenings.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related field.
- 1-3 years in a medium or large market.
