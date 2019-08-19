Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 72-year-old bicyclist from Minnesota was killed after he was ejected from his bicycle while riding with a group of bicyclists over the weekend.
The incident happened near Stockholm, Wisconsin along State Highway 35 at about 10:35 a.m. Saturday.
Witnesses said that the man rode his bicycle onto rumble strips along the highway. He lost control of the bicycle and went into a ditch, where he was ejected.
Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
He was identified Leslie Edward Miner, of Elk River. A coroner is working to determine the exact cause of death.
