MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 72-year-old bicyclist from Minnesota was killed after he was ejected from his bicycle while riding with a group of bicyclists over the weekend.

The incident happened near Stockholm, Wisconsin along State Highway 35 at about 10:35 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said that the man rode his bicycle onto rumble strips along the highway. He lost control of the bicycle and went into a ditch, where he was ejected.

Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was identified Leslie Edward Miner, of Elk River. A coroner is working to determine the exact cause of death.

