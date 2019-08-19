Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More cases of lung disease are popping up across the country, possibly connected to vaping.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More cases of lung disease are popping up across the country, possibly connected to vaping.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now reporting nearly 100 cases across 14 states. Thirty of them are in Wisconsin, and at least four are in Minnesota.
Most of the patients are teens and young adults. All of them reported vaping recently, but health experts are still trying to confirm the connection.
You must log in to post a comment.