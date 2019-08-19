MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Target is launching a new in-house grocery brand.
On Monday, the Minneapolis-based retailed announced Good & Gather, saying that 650 products will be on store shelves on Sept. 15 and more than 2,000 items will be available by next year.
The idea behind Good & Gather is “great food…made for real life,” Target says. All products are made without artificial flavors, synthetic colors and artificial sweeteners.
Branded products will include staples like eggs and milk, as well as snacks like juice boxes, cereal and granola. Many of the products will be organic.
Target says that Good & Gather will become its flagship food brand, and in time it’ll feature seasonal and premium products. The Star Tribune reports that the new brand will replace other Target food brands, such as a Archer Farms and Simply Balanced.
Target’s Good & Gather announcement comes as the company’s biggest retail competitor, Walmart, has built a massive grocery presence. Some analysts report that 50% of Walmart’s business is in grocery products, compared to Target’s 20%.
Additionally, Target’s online competition, Amazon, acquired Whole Foods, which Good & Gather appears designed to compete with.
You must log in to post a comment.