MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are scheduled to speak at a press conference on their travel restrictions to the Middle East on Monday.
The congresswomen were banned last week from visiting Israel because they support a boycott over its treatment of Palestinians. The event will include others impacted by the travel restrictions, many of whom are from Minnesota.
The event will be held at the State Capitol in St. Paul, starting at 3 p.m.
Tlaib and Omar are known as supporters of “boycott, divestment and sanctions,” or BDS, a Palestinian-led global movement. Supporters say the movement is a nonviolent way of protesting Israel’s military rule over the occupied territories, but Israel says it aims to delegitimize the state and eventually wipe it off the map.
The two congresswomen are part of the “squad” of liberal newcomers — all women of color — whom Trump has labeled as the face of the Democratic Party as he runs for re-election. He subjected them to a series of racist tweets last month in which he called on them to “go back” to their “broken” countries. They are U.S. citizens — Tlaib was born in the U.S. and Omar became a citizen after moving to the United States as a refugee from war-torn Somalia.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.