MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say there were four overdoses in the city Monday morning in four separate locations — all occurring within 90 minutes.
Police officials say officers were dispatched to four different neighborhoods between 8:13 a.m. and 9:56 a.m.:
- 8:13 a.m.: 400 block of Ridgewood Avenue — Stevens Square Neighborhood
- 9:20 a.m.: Near the Intersection of Franklin and Cedar Avenues — Seward Neighborhood
- 9:35 a.m.: 900 block of Olson Memorial Highway — Sumner-Glenwood Neighborhood
- 9:56 a.m.: 2500 block of Pillsbury Avenue South — Whittier Neighborhood
It is not clear if all four of these cases were opioid-related.
The Minnesota Department of Health says preliminary data shows the state has had a decline in overdose deaths in 2018. Officials the increase in law enforcement workers carrying the overdose-reversal drug Narcan is one of the factors that has helped stem fatalities.
