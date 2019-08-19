Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A building at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus was closed Monday morning following a minor fire.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A building at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus was closed Monday morning following a minor fire.
University officials say the fire happened in the mechanical engineering building on Church Street. The building was evacuated and the flames knocked down.
The building will be closed until further notice.
On social media, people posted images of the scene, showing several emergency vehicles on campus. One person noted the quick response of firefighters.
A little excitement outside of Murphy Hall this am (Mechanical Engineering hosted the alarm – I assume there were flames but didn’t see any from outside). The fire department responded extremely quickly, and had access via Church St. thank you MFD. pic.twitter.com/xxBh21oBO7
— Dr. Elisia Cohen (@ECohen_UMN) August 19, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.