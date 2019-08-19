Filed Under:Fire, Minneapolis News, University Of Minnesota, University Of Minnesota Twin Cities


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A building at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus was closed Monday morning following a minor fire.

University officials say the fire happened in the mechanical engineering building on Church Street. The building was evacuated and the flames knocked down.

The building will be closed until further notice.

On social media, people posted images of the scene, showing several emergency vehicles on campus. One person noted the quick response of firefighters.

