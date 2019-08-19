Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old Moorhead girl who was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 14.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old Moorhead girl who was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Authorities believe Hajar Kasem is currently in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.
You must log in to post a comment.