Filed Under:Hajar Kasem, Missing Teen, Moorhead


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old Moorhead girl who was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Authorities believe Hajar Kasem is currently in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

(credit: Moorhead Police Department)

She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

