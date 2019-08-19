Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The teenage boy who was killed by a falling tree while helping with storm cleanup in western Wisconsin has been identified.
The Barron County Sheriff’s office says 14-year-old Floyd Lehman was killed Friday afternoon when the tree — which had just been cut down by someone else – struck him near 7th Avenue and 19th Street in Prairie Lake, Wisconsin.
Lehman, who was from Melrose, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was part of a group who was assisting in clearing downed trees in the area.
