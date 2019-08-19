Comments
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Saint Paul Fire Department is asking for information regarding equipment that was stolen from Mounds Park Sunday.
The department tweeted that its Rescue Squad 3 was training at the park around 3 p.m. when they realized some of their equipment had been stolen.
They’re asking the public to report any information about the theft to the St. Paul Police Department.
@StPaulFireDept firefighters from Rescue Squad 3 were training at Mounds Park bluffs Sunday. At around 3 PM some of their rescue equipment was stolen. The public is being asked to report any information about the theft of this life saving equipment to @sppdmn pic.twitter.com/yV4w41TQg4
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) August 19, 2019
