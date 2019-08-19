  • WCCO 4On Air

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Saint Paul Fire Department is asking for information regarding equipment that was stolen from Mounds Park Sunday.

The department tweeted that its Rescue Squad 3 was training at the park around 3 p.m. when they realized some of their equipment had been stolen.

They’re asking the public to report any information about the theft to the St. Paul Police Department.

