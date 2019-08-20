Comments
BIG LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Big Lake Police Department is investigating after several vehicles were damaged by screws and nails spread on roads in Sherburne County.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, several locations and roadways in Big Lake, Zimmerman and Orrack were targeted. The department says one of its squad cars was also damaged.
Police ask that anyone whose vehicle was damaged report the incident online. They also ask that anyone with information about the identity of the suspects call 763-251-2987.
