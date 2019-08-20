Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A bomb threat Tuesday morning led to the evacuation of a building at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
The university’s public safety department tweeted Tuesday that it received a threat for the John R. Roach Center, which was evacuated.
Students are advised to wait for additional information as authorities search the building. .
The John R. Roach Center is located at the intersection of Summit and Cleveland avenues. The building houses several humanities departments as well as the Dean of the College’s Office.
