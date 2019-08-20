  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bomb Threat, St. Paul News, University of St. Thomas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A bomb threat Tuesday morning led to the evacuation of a building at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

The university’s public safety department tweeted Tuesday that it received a threat for the John R. Roach Center, which was evacuated.

Students are advised to wait for additional information as authorities search the building. .

The John R. Roach Center is located at the intersection of Summit and Cleveland avenues. The building houses several humanities departments as well as the Dean of the College’s Office.

Comments