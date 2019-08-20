MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some changes to Chicago Avenue in downtown Minneapolis popped up overnight, and Metro Transit says that another stretch of road can expect similar changes shortly.
Metro Transit reported that they collaborated with city officials to launch special bus-only lanes along Chicago Avenue.
Look what showed up on Chicago Avenue this morning! Thanks to @CityMinneapolis for their work overnight, and their continued bus lane partnership. Next up: Hennepin Avenue. Learn more: https://t.co/dDk2I9jBa7 pic.twitter.com/zcZILjEX2Q
— Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) August 20, 2019
Furthermore, Metro Transit says that they will soon work to create similar bus-only lanes along Hennepin Avenue between Franklin and Lake Streets.
The lanes should be implemented “by fall 2019,” Metro Transit said, adding that at this point “Hennepin Avenue is also one of the slowest corridors in the region.”
These lanes are designed to be available to only buses for specific parts of the day, according to when the roads are at their most congested.
Metro Transit performed a three-day pilot test of this strategy in May 2018.
