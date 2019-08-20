  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Del Monte Foods has announced plans to permanently cease production at its Sleepy Eye Plant in a move that will mean layoffs for hundreds of workers.

On Tuesday, the company gave the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development notice of the layoffs.

The company is planning on closing the plant in Sleepy Eye after the current pack season, which is on or around October 21. As a result, 69 full-time and 294 seasonal employees will be impacted.

After pack season, Del Monte Foods will stage additional layoffs of any remaining full-time employees until “until all labeling, shipping, and closing activities are completed on or around June 2020.”

