



Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is campaigning for a second day in Minnesota, the home turf of fellow candidate Amy Klobuchar and a state that President Donald Trump hopes to flip into the GOP column next year.

Warren visited Better Futures Minnesota Tuesday. The Minneapolis nonprofit helps men with a history of imprisonment, homelessness and poverty achieve self-sufficiency.

The Warren campaign added this stop to Better Futures see what the nonprofit is doing to help those break the cycle of imprisonment and poverty. She has both toured the facility and is currently holding a roundtable on criminal justice reform with advocates, experts and formerly incarcerated people.

On Monday, Warren campaigned at Macalester College, a private liberal arts school in St. Paul.

The Massachusetts senator drew what her campaign says was her largest crowd yet — 12,000 people. She told them she doesn’t want a government that works for giant multinational corporations, she wants one that works for families.

The size of the rally’s crowd was notable considering this is the home of another presidential candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar. The appearance Monday night came after an appearance in Iowa were Warren apologized for inflating her own Native American heritage.

Warren isn’t the only Democratic Presidential candidate to visit Minnesota in recent months. Obviously, Klobuchar has been here, but so have Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Beto O’Rourke.

The Republican Party of Minnesota issued a statement on Warren’s visit saying her views on key issues are leftist and radical.

