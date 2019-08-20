Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How cool do you like your air conditioning when the temperatures rises? A recommendation by the Federal program Energy Star has gone viral and also subject to ridicule.
Energy Star says the coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when you’re home.
However, when you’re at work, they recommend 85 degrees. And when you’re sleeping, keep it at 82 degrees.
Needless to say, many have expressed mock outrage at these suggestions, and took to social media to register their disapproval.
