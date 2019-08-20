Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in central Minnesota say a 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after a car rolled Monday night, leaving her trapped underneath in a swamp.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Iris Road, west of 190th Avenue, near Little Falls.
Kailey Sherman, of Royalton, was a passenger in the car, which was traveling south on the road. Officials say the car left the roadway, hit a mailbox and rolled into a swamp.
Emergency crews had to free Sherman from the vehicle. A helicopter brought her to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.
Officials did not specify if the driver, a 22-year-old man from Royalton, was hurt.
