  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, Little Falls, Morrison County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in central Minnesota say a 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after a car rolled Monday night, leaving her trapped underneath in a swamp.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Iris Road, west of 190th Avenue, near Little Falls.

Kailey Sherman, of Royalton, was a passenger in the car, which was traveling south on the road. Officials say the car left the roadway, hit a mailbox and rolled into a swamp.

Emergency crews had to free Sherman from the vehicle. A helicopter brought her to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Officials did not specify if the driver, a 22-year-old man from Royalton, was hurt.

Comments