  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Severe Weather


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe storms are moving over the Twin Cities metro Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for northern Hennepin County and eastern Wright County 9:45 a.m. Cities in the storm’s path are Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Champlin, Anoka, St. Michael, Otsego and Rogers.

Threats include ping-pong sized hail and strong winds.

Earlier this morning, severe storms rumbled over north-central Minnesota. Now those storms are moving east along the Interstate 94 corridor.

After the storms move out of Minnesota, skies will be clear. However, the humidity will linger and temperatures will climb into the mid-80s in the afternoon.

Comments