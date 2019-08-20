MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe storms are moving over the Twin Cities metro Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for northern Hennepin County and eastern Wright County 9:45 a.m. Cities in the storm’s path are Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Champlin, Anoka, St. Michael, Otsego and Rogers.
Threats include ping-pong sized hail and strong winds.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Delano MN, Rockford MN, Montrose MN until 9:15 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/Bl26dKGd09
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 20, 2019
Earlier this morning, severe storms rumbled over north-central Minnesota. Now those storms are moving east along the Interstate 94 corridor.
After the storms move out of Minnesota, skies will be clear. However, the humidity will linger and temperatures will climb into the mid-80s in the afternoon.
