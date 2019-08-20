ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to an aggravated assault in St. Paul Monday night.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Roy Street on a report of an assault. While on their way, officers learned that the victim, 53-year-old Kelvin Harris, had been stabbed in the neck.
Upon arrival, officers were told that Harris attempted to break up a neighbor dispute between a female and a 55-year-old St. Paul man, who police say was armed with a knife. Authorities say Harris tried to calm the situation but wound up getting cut in the neck and back.
According to St. Paul Police, Harris drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled on foot and has yet to be arrested. However, investigators say they know who the suspect is and are out looking for him.
No additional details are available.
