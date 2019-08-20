Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police believe alcohol was a factor in crash Tuesday afternoon in St. Joseph Township that injured an Albany woman.
It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 3 and 75. Investigators say a Ford Focus driven by a 45-year-old Thief River Falls man slammed into the back of a Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped at a red light.
The driver and sole passenger of the Silverado, 26-year-old Ashley Prestidge, suffered minor injuries, and was taken to an area hospital.
The driver of the Ford Focus was not hurt, despite the massive front-end damage that his car sustained.
St. Joseph police are investigating.
