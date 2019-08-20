MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A truck driver is in custody after his passenger texted authorities for help after she was raped in his semitrailer.
The Clay County Sheriff’s office says the victim started sending texts to 911 just before 10:30 a.m. Monday. She said they were traveling westbound on Interstate 94, and she was able to give authorities a description of the semitrailer.
Minnesota State Patrol troopers and deputies with the Ottertail County Sheriff’s office began searching for the truck, which they eventually located and pulled over on the interstate near the town of Downer, which is about 20 miles southeast of Fargo.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, and the driver was taken to the Clay County Correctional Center.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s office is leading the investigation since the attack happened in their county.