ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of University Avenue West and Arundel Street on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The man was taken to Regions hospital where he was treated and is expected to survive.

According to St. Paul Police, he is the 97th person to be shot in the city this year and the second to be shot on Monday.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting and who was involved. No arrests have been made.

