MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Craving sandwiches? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich spots in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Hell’s Kitchen
Topping the list is Hell’s Kitchen. Located at 80 S. Ninth St. in Downtown West, the New American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the most popular sandwich spot in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 2,270 reviews on Yelp.
2. Revival
Kingfield’s Revival, located at 4257 Nicollet Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Southern spot, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 938 reviews.
3. Clancey’s Meats and Fish
Clancey’s Meats and Fish, a meat shop and butcher that offers sandwiches and more in Linden Hills, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 187 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4307 Upton Ave. South to see for yourself.
4. Afro Deli
Over in University District, check out Afro Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 720 Washington Ave. SE.
