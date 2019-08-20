Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a victim was robbed by two male suspects near the University of Minnesota campus early Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, officials with the University issued an alert concerning an incident that occurred at around 2:30 a.m. just south of the intersection of 19th Avenue South and Riverside Avenue South.
There, officials say a victim was pushed to the ground by two male suspect, who then took the victim’s phone and wallet.
A detailed description of the suspects is not available.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Minneapolis police at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 and reference case number 19-249346.
