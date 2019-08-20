WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Water Gremlin announced Tuesday it will voluntarily discontinue the use of Dichloroethane (DCE) after recent testing revealed DCE vapors were present beneath its manufacturing building.
In a statement, the company said it will discontinue using the solvent Friday, and will resume operations until then to finish previously scheduled work.
DCE is a solvent used to coat battery terminals to prevent them from leaking.
The decision comes after testing found DCE vapors beneath the building, prompting the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to request that Water Gremlin cease its operations involving the solvent.
“While we disagree with some of the MPCA’s conclusions, we appreciate the commissioner and her staff for taking the time to meet with us to see first-hand the steps we are taking to improve our environmental performance,” Junya Inoue, president of Water Gremlin said.
Inoue added, “Our decision to temporarily discontinue the use of DCE at our facility is based on our respect for the MPCA and its request for us to do so. We want our neighbors to know that the DCE vapors are limited to the air space immediately beneath our building and do not pose a risk to our employees, neighbors or the environment.”
The company says its installing a vapor mitigation system and will resume its use of DCE after the system is operations.
