MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old woman was arrested overnight in connection to the fatal shooting Monday in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says the woman, identified as a 20-year-old from Minneapolis, is being held in the Ramsey County Jail.
She was arrested in connection to a shooting at a home on the 1000 block of Sims Avenue, on the city’s east side.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and died at a hospital.
The victim’s name has yet to be released.
