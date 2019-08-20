  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Gun Violence, Homicide, Shooting, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old woman was arrested overnight in connection to the fatal shooting Monday in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says the woman, identified as a 20-year-old from Minneapolis, is being held in the Ramsey County Jail.

She was arrested in connection to a shooting at a home on the 1000 block of Sims Avenue, on the city’s east side.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and died at a hospital.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

