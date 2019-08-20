Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old Wisconsin woman is in the hospital after she crashed into a state patrol squad in Woodbury Tuesday morning.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened just after 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Interstate 94 and Radio Drive. There, a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on I-94 when it struck the squad car.
At the time of the collision, the state trooper was out of the car directing traffic for a construction lane closure. He was not injured.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 38-year-old Hudson, Wisconsin woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Regions Hospital.
Impairment is not suspected.
The investigation is ongoing.
