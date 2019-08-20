  • WCCO 4On Air

Woodbury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old Wisconsin woman is in the hospital after she crashed into a state patrol squad in Woodbury Tuesday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened just after 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Interstate 94 and Radio Drive. There, a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on I-94 when it struck the squad car.

At the time of the collision, the state trooper was out of the car directing traffic for a construction lane closure. He was not injured.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 38-year-old Hudson, Wisconsin woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Regions Hospital.

Impairment is not suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

