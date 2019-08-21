MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Need more sandwiches in your life? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich spots in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Brunson’s Pub
Topping the list is Brunson’s Pub. Located at 956 Payne Ave. in Payne Phalen, the pub, which offers burgers, sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated sandwich spot in Saint Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp.
2. Iron Ranger
Next up is Summit Hill’s Iron Ranger, situated at 1085 Grand Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp, the specialty food spot, which offers tapas and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Swede Hollow Café
Dayton’s Bluff’s Swede Hollow Café, located at 725 Seventh St. East, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews.
4. Cecils
Cecils, a deli that offers sandwiches and more in Highland, is another go-to, with four stars out of 387 Yelp reviews. Head over to 651 Cleveland Ave. South to see for yourself.
5. Nelson Cheese & Deli
Over in Como, check out Nelson Cheese & Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cheese shop, which offers sandwiches and more, at 1562 Como Ave.
You must log in to post a comment.