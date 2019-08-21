  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Need more sandwiches in your life? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich spots in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Brunson’s Pub

Photo: Eric G./Yelp

Topping the list is Brunson’s Pub. Located at 956 Payne Ave. in Payne Phalen, the pub, which offers burgers, sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated sandwich spot in Saint Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp.

2. Iron Ranger

Photo: Iron Rangeer/Yelp

Next up is Summit Hill’s Iron Ranger, situated at 1085 Grand Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp, the specialty food spot, which offers tapas and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Swede Hollow Café

Photo: Daniel J./Yelp

Dayton’s Bluff’s Swede Hollow Café, located at 725 Seventh St. East, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews.

4. Cecils

Photo: Charlie E./Yelp

Cecils, a deli that offers sandwiches and more in Highland, is another go-to, with four stars out of 387 Yelp reviews. Head over to 651 Cleveland Ave. South to see for yourself.

5. Nelson Cheese & Deli

Photo: Benny S./Yelp

Over in Como, check out Nelson Cheese & Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cheese shop, which offers sandwiches and more, at 1562 Como Ave.

