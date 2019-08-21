Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A suspected burglar led police on a chase Tuesday night that ended in Edina.
The Edina Police Department says officers recognized a burglary suspect in the city around 8 p.m.
The man allegedly ignored officers’ orders, got in a car and drove away. Police followed.
Minutes later, the man jumped out of the car in the Indian Hills neighborhood, where he ran from police.
Officers set up a perimeter and called in K9 units.
About an hour and-a-half later, officers found the man, who was taken into custody.
