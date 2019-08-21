  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A suspected burglar led police on a chase Tuesday night that ended in Edina.

The Edina Police Department says officers recognized a burglary suspect in the city around 8 p.m.

The man allegedly ignored officers’ orders, got in a car and drove away. Police followed.

Minutes later, the man jumped out of the car in the Indian Hills neighborhood, where he ran from police.

Officers set up a perimeter and called in K9 units.

About an hour and-a-half later, officers found the man, who was taken into custody.

