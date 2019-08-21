Comments
WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials for the city of Woodbury say lake-goers are advised to avoid Carver Lake Beach after officials found blue-green algae present.
In a Facebook post, the city said the Ramsey-Washington Watershed District confirmed blue-green algae in Carver Lake Wednesday.
The city says there’s no way to predict if the algae blooms will produce toxins, so it’s best to avoid the area and stay out of the water.
Anyone who thinks they or their pet is suffering from adverse health effects after coming into contact with the water or algae should seek medical attention.
