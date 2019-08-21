



— A 44-year-old Eagan man faces charges after he allegedly crashed his SUV into a Starbucks while under the influence, seriously injuring two people.

According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Ihar Daniliuk was charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the Aug. 19 incident.

The complaint states Daniliuk was under the influence of alcohol when he accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, hopped a curb and struck the Starbucks.

Two people outside sitting at a table were struck and seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The male victim suffered a broken leg, three broken ribs, a fractured spine, internal bleeding and a dislocated hip. Authorities say the full extent of his injuries are still being evaluated.

A female victim suffered multiple lacerations to her face that required stitches, glass was found in her leg and the fibula in her right leg was broken.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom gave his best wishes to the victims and his hope they recover fully.

“This appears to be another example of impaired driving which has caused serious injuries to two individuals in our community,” Backstrom said.

According to the criminal complaint, Daniliuk admitted to drinking alcohol two hours before the incident and agreed to provide a preliminary breath test. That test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18.

Daniliuk made his first appearance in court Wednesday, where bail in the amount of $150,000 without conditions and $25,000 with conditions was set. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Hastings.