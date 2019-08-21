  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Eden Prairie Police seek information regarding an armed robbery on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

Authorities say the robbery happened on Aug. 20 at 8:40 p.m. between Neill Lake Road and Preserve Boulevard. Two adult males approached an adult male and female, assaulted them with knives and demanded money.

Police describe the first suspect as a 6-foot tall Black male weighing 200 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hat, black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a 6-foot-5-inch tall Black male, 220 pounds, wearing a black hat, dark blue sweatshirt and black pants.

Police ask anyone with information to call 952-949-6200.

