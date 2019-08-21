Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wondering how Minnesotans fared the first week of the state’s new hands-free law?
The Department of Public Safety says 678 drivers total were cited for violating the law Aug. 1-7. The highest number of citations came from Hennepin County with a total of 286. The next highest tally came from Ramsey County with 79.
The new law means drivers caught holding their phone in their hand while driving could result in ticketing. That goes without saying it’s still illegal to text, stream or access apps or the internet while driving.
For more information, visit the Office of Traffic Safety’s website.
