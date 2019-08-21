MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 42-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with allegedly shooting his son three times – critically wounding him – after an argument Friday.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Derrick Hogan faces felony charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection to the August 16 incident.
The criminal complaint states the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Queen Avenue North at around 6 p.m. Friday. There, Hogan is accused of shooting his son once in the neck and twice in the chest after an argument turned physical.
Hogan allegedly drove away from the area after the shooting. He was apprehended a short distance away when the victim’s mother called 911.
According to the criminal complaint, Hogan’s girlfriend told police that she saw a knife in the victim’s hand during the fight, but police never found one.
The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.
Hogan is expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday.
