Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will vote Wednesday night on whether to officially rename the roads around Minneapolis’ largest lake.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will vote Wednesday night on whether to officially rename the roads around Minneapolis’ largest lake.
If approved, the ordinance would rename four streets around the lake. They would change from Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska.
It comes after the controversial renaming of the lake last year.
The decision to rename the lake is now in front of the Minnesota Supreme Court.
You must log in to post a comment.