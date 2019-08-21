MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who robbed a cyclist earlier this month.
According to police, on August 5 at around 1:30 p.m., three suspects in a white Toyota Camry struck a woman on her bicycle behind a business on the 2800 block of 26th Avenue South on . Then, they got out of the vehicle, pushed the victim to the ground and took her purse.
All three suspects then got back into the car and fled the scene heading southbound.
Police say the suspects are also believed to be responsible for another purse snatching at a Wells Fargo on 2600 E Franklin Ave. around 10 minutes after the bicyclist incident.
The suspect vehicle was later determined to be stolen and was recovered unoccupied several hours later.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota or leave a tip electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.
