MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two adults face possible charges for child endangerment after a 9-year-old crashed a vehicle into a skate park in Mankato.

KEYC reports that the child crashed a vehicle into the Chesley skate park building just after 8:30 Tuesday evening.

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The child who was driving the vehicle was treated at the scene.

Now, an Andover man and Mankato woman face possible charges in connection to the incident.

