PITTSBURGH (WCCO/KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin will reportedly be named the next general manager of the Minnesota Wild.
Michael Russo of The Athletic first reported the news on Twitter.
BREAKING: #mnwild have finally found a high-scoring right-shot forward
Sources say #penguins asst GM Bill Guerin will be named the fourth full-time GM in Wild history
STORY>https://t.co/FEIB7biDNk
— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 21, 2019
Last month, the Wild confirmed that they had let Paul Fenton go as the general manager of the hockey team.
Fenton’s firing was the result of bad trades and a lack of good new additions on the off-season. WCCO’s Mike Max added the locker room culture had long been seen as an issue.
Fenton was hired as general manager of the Minnesota Wild in May 2018, after 20 seasons in the front office with the division rival Nashville Predators. Then 58-year-old Fenton spent the previous 12 seasons as assistant GM for the Predators. He helped David Poile, the winningest general manager in NHL history, shape the roster that reached the Stanley Cup Final and won the Presidents’ Trophy with the best regular-season record for 2017-18.
