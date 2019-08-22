



A crash involving two buses is blocking the southbound lanes of Highway 280 in the Twin Cities. At least eight people were injured in the crash.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed what appears to be two buses blocking the highway lanes near the intersection of East Hennepin Avenue, between Minneapolis and St. Paul. MnDOT officials say the southbound lanes are closed to traffic, save for emergency vehicles.

WCCO assignment editor Mark Butcher was on the scene and reported passengers were staged under the bridge across 280. He said it appeared one bus took a hard left turn and went down the embankment and crashed into the highway median. From there it was apparently struck by another bus traveling south on the highway.

The bus that appeared to have lost control turning from Hennepin is owned by Lorenz Bus Service, and the other by Andy’s Charter.

WCCO’s Bill Hudson reports the State Patrol’s accident reconstruction scene was on hand to determine exactly how the crash occurred.

The drivers of both buses had to be extricated from the vehicles.

Both buses were full of passengers. Regions Hospital confirmed they had received six adults with injuries — five were minor, but one person sustained serious injuries. Hennepin Healthcare said they had received two victims with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.