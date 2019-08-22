



Thursday is the first day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, andJason DeRusha is out trying the newest eats at the state fair.

The tweets speak for themselves:

We are at the @mnstatefair and ready to eat – I have my son Sam and @breeds50 & Billie #mnstatefair pic.twitter.com/C3veV7t70C — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 22, 2019

Sam picked our first stop @thelmastreats – soft serve isn’t very soft! Snickerdoodle is delish. Very hard/frozen – needs a few minutes. $5 #mnstatefair pic.twitter.com/5vqC2gPMkO — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 22, 2019

Bhel Puri street food snacks is a delight of textures: peanuts, chickpeas, puffed rice, mango powder; vegan. A little addictive $10 #mnstatefair pic.twitter.com/BN396Rk4Vt — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 22, 2019

Will the lamb chop be the next pork chop? Probably not. Good flavor, tender meat, could use a sauce – mint or cucumber? 2 for $6 is a nice value at Holy Land #mnstatefair pic.twitter.com/DsJrnQjYLi — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 22, 2019

Pretty smart reuse of pineapples from @MannysTortas – blue corn tortilla tacos al pastor. Spicy! Almost too much filling to easily eat #mnstatefair pic.twitter.com/g7Xhe8w8DI — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 22, 2019

Great flavor in the Funky Grits “shrimp” & grits fritter – there’s a kick too. But no visible shrimp or flavor. Still at 3/$5 I’m cool with it. #mnstatefair pic.twitter.com/jqy9rcikhZ — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 22, 2019

Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites: I like this better than I expected. Fried dough (not sweet at all) with a sriracha mayo dip. A meh plus. #mnstatefair pic.twitter.com/Mae0mO7z0S — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 22, 2019

$1 from each one of these Great Minnesota Handshake strawberry milkshake cream ale from @BlueBarnMN goes to @mncreditunions foundation! Tasty too! #mnstatefair pic.twitter.com/CHyB39Umz1 — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 22, 2019