MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is recovering after an overnight shooting in the heart of Uptown.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Lake Street and Colfax Avenue.

First responders learned a victim was brought to Hennepin Healthcare. At the hospital, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators canvassed the scene and searched for evidence. The shooting remains under investigation.

