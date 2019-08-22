Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is recovering after an overnight shooting in the heart of Uptown.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Lake Street and Colfax Avenue.
First responders learned a victim was brought to Hennepin Healthcare. At the hospital, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He is expected to be OK.
Investigators canvassed the scene and searched for evidence. The shooting remains under investigation.
