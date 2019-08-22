Comments
Every Friday, we feature a special pet guest on WCCO 4 News At Noon. This week, the Northwoods Humane Society presents Maxie!
Maxie is a 7-month-old Yorkshire Terrier/Miniature Pinscher mix who was brought to Northwoods because her owner couldn’t take care of her any more. She is a super-sweet puppy that loves to play inside and outside. She also loves riding in cars!
Maxie is crate-trained and loves to sleep in her safe space. She is working on being 100% house trained – put she is a puppy after all, so expect some messes. She is good with other dogs, and she doesn’t seem to mind other cats. It’s not known if she’s good with kids, though.
