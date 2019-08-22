



— The first day of ”The Great Minnesota Get-Together” just happened to be a Top 10 Weather Day.

Thousands made their way to the fairgrounds Thursday. The crowd size was great for those who love the hustle and bustle of the Midway, but the perfect weather made it ideal to take a quick siesta on the grass.

READ MORE: Opening Day Draws Large Crowds At State Fair

The Painter family always tailgates on opening day.

“I’m 41 and we’ve been doing this since I was born. Haven’t never missed a year,” said fairgoer Teresa Painter.

This year is special, and it’s all because of the weather.

“The cloud cover, the sun, the little breeze that’s blowing by, its perfect,” Painter said.

That breeze will come in handy when the Eden Prairie Marching band does its thing.

“It’s really nice outside. The past couple of years have been really hot, so I’m looking forward to not dying while we’re marching [laughs]!” said marching band member Izzy Anderson.

For families, marching around the fairgrounds is a treat on this Top 10 Weather Day.

“We’ve got French fries, we’ve already had pickles, all the treats we could think,” said fairgoer Katrina Hank.

A mild weather ride is what many in this crowd are hoping becomes a state fair tradition.

READ MORE: DeRusha Eats — New State Fair Foods 2019

“It is so beautiful. The sun is going and coming, there’s a nice breeze, we’re all in T-shirts and pants, it’s amazing,” Hank said.

Let’s just hope the remaining says are just as perfect as this one.